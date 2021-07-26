Paloma Partners Management Co Has $1.65 Million Stake in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 858.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,644 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,221 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Everbridge were worth $1,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Everbridge in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of Everbridge in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Everbridge in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 5,412.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of Everbridge in the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000.

In other news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 13,548 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.90, for a total value of $1,529,569.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,880 shares in the company, valued at $3,599,252. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bruns H. Grayson sold 723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.88, for a total transaction of $85,950.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,377,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,323 shares of company stock valued at $2,012,351. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EVBG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Everbridge from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Everbridge in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Everbridge in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Everbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Everbridge has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVBG opened at $141.93 on Monday. Everbridge, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.17 and a 12-month high of $178.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of -55.44 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $127.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.29. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 13.18% and a negative net margin of 30.50%. The company had revenue of $82.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

