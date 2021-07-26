Paloma Partners Management Co Purchases New Stake in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 90,439 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,329,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $12,529,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Investors Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $286,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 687,957 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $10,105,000 after acquiring an additional 229,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 107.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 23,730 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 12,303 shares during the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Investors Bancorp alerts:

ISBC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Investors Bancorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Investors Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.50 price target on shares of Investors Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.90.

Shares of Investors Bancorp stock opened at $12.94 on Monday. Investors Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.74 and a 12-month high of $15.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.15.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $200.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.62 million. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 24.43% and a return on equity of 9.44%. Investors Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Analysts expect that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Investors Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 59.57%.

About Investors Bancorp

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various insurance products comprising life insurance, fixed annuities, and indexed annuities.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.