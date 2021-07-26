Paloma Partners Management Co Reduces Position in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Paloma Partners Management Co reduced its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 79.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,391 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $1,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 250.0% in the first quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 210,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,978,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Monetta Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 8.3% during the first quarter. Monetta Financial Services Inc. now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,505,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,343,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,018,000 after buying an additional 69,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 214,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,339,000 after buying an additional 18,346 shares during the last quarter. 65.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 278,720 shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.56, for a total transaction of $26,355,763.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,371,971.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Naftali Holtz sold 5,465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total transaction of $485,729.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,385 shares in the company, valued at $1,989,578.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on RCL. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.69.

Shares of NYSE:RCL opened at $77.72 on Monday. Royal Caribbean Group has a 52 week low of $45.71 and a 52 week high of $99.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($4.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.54) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $42.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.71 million. As a group, analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Group will post -13.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

