Paradiem LLC Makes New Investment in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT)

Paradiem LLC acquired a new stake in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAMT. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Camtek in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Camtek during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Camtek by 135.4% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Camtek during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Camtek during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. 28.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CAMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Camtek in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on Camtek from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Camtek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Shares of CAMT opened at $34.87 on Monday. Camtek Ltd. has a 12-month low of $14.29 and a 12-month high of $40.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.58. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 45.88 and a beta of 1.67.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $57.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.97 million. Camtek had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 17.68%. Camtek’s revenue was up 89.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Camtek Ltd. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

About Camtek

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

