Pareto Securities Upgrades Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) to Buy

Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. SEB Equities lowered shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. SEB Equity Research lowered shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. DNB Markets lowered shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.00.

OTCMKTS BIOVF opened at $20.00 on Thursday. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB has a 1 year low of $15.13 and a 1 year high of $30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.04.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 19.03%. The firm had revenue of $436.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ)

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ), an integrated biotechnology company, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the therapeutic areas of haematology, immunology, and genetic and metabolic diseases in Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers Alprolix for haemophilia B; Doptelet treatment of thrombocytopenia; Elocta for haemophilia A; Gamifant for hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis(HLH); Kineret for cryopyrin associated periodic syndrome, rheumatoid arthritis, and still's disease; Orfadin to treat hereditary tyrosinaemia type-1; and Synagis for serious lower respiratory tract infection.

