PAXEX (PAXEX) Price Tops $0.0004

PAXEX (CURRENCY:PAXEX) traded down 21.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 25th. Over the last seven days, PAXEX has traded up 21.8% against the US dollar. One PAXEX coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PAXEX has a market cap of $6,764.68 and approximately $19.00 worth of PAXEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $414.36 or 0.01076335 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000871 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000112 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 1,168.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About PAXEX

PAXEX (PAXEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. PAXEX’s total supply is 25,817,955 coins and its circulating supply is 17,571,745 coins. PAXEX’s official Twitter account is @PAXEXc and its Facebook page is accessible here. PAXEX’s official website is www.paxexcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Paxex is PoS cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. PAXEX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. PAXEX COIN is a cryptographic currency built for forums, blogs and internet users as well as online businesses as a means of payment for services, products, and bills. It combines the concept from social interactions, cryptocurrency, marketing and the power to create apps within its ecosystem as well as integration into E-commerce marketplaces and finally Financial Investment.PAXEX COIN has already been implemented in Ghana Africa for Bill/Utility payments as well as INVESTMENT purposes! Yes PAXEX COIN is ACTUALLY being used in the REAL world! “

Buying and Selling PAXEX

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAXEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAXEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAXEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

