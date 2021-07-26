Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.340-$3.410 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.34 billion-$4.34 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.26 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $112.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.92, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.48. Paychex has a 1 year low of $70.38 and a 1 year high of $113.11.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.02 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 27.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Paychex will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.84%.

Paychex declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 8th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus upped their price target on Paychex from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Paychex from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Paychex from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Paychex from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $103.35.

In other Paychex news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total value of $92,164.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,289,861.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John B. Gibson sold 113,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total value of $11,251,344.22. Insiders have sold 413,004 shares of company stock valued at $44,629,618 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

