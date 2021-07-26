Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

PSFE has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Paysafe in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Compass Point started coverage on Paysafe in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Cowen started coverage on Paysafe in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on Paysafe in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Paysafe in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of PSFE opened at $10.60 on Wednesday. Paysafe has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $19.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSFE. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Paysafe during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Hudock Inc. bought a new position in Paysafe during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Paysafe during the first quarter worth $54,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paysafe during the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Paysafe during the first quarter worth $56,000.

Paysafe Company Profile

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, SMB merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. It offers digital wallet solutions under the Skrill and NETELLER brands, which enable users to upload, store, withdraw, and pay funds and APMs from a virtual account; Knect, a Skrill-related loyalty program; Net+Prepaid Mastercard, a companion product enabling NETELLER digital wallet active users to access and use stored funds anywhere that Mastercard card products are accepted; rapid transfer solutions; and issuing services for prepaid, virtual, and private label cards on behalf of its merchant customers.

