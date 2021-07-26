Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Receives $142.70 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-two analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and twenty-two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $142.70.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (down from $160.00) on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Peloton Interactive to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of PTON stock traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $122.38. 167,045 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,326,303. Peloton Interactive has a 12 month low of $59.68 and a 12 month high of $171.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $112.88. The stock has a market cap of $36.51 billion, a PE ratio of 196.68 and a beta of 0.68.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Peloton Interactive’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, Director Jon Callaghan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.60, for a total value of $1,076,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 9,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.08, for a total transaction of $1,172,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 148,239 shares of company stock valued at $14,641,211 and sold 913,100 shares valued at $101,899,388. 16.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PTON. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 111.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

