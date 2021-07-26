Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Earns Buy Rating from Tudor Pickering

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Tudor Pickering in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$41.05 price objective on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.05% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PPL. Cfra upped their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$43.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$47.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$41.06.

TSE:PPL traded up C$1.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$41.03. 3,525,072 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,530,551. The stock has a market cap of C$22.57 billion and a PE ratio of -47.54. Pembina Pipeline has a 52 week low of C$26.77 and a 52 week high of C$41.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$39.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.45.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$2.05 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.5099999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

