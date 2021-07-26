Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Shares Purchased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 8.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 198,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,098 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Pentair were worth $12,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair in the first quarter worth approximately $269,000. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Pentair by 0.5% during the first quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 324,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,198,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC lifted its position in Pentair by 146.8% during the first quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 87,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,425,000 after buying an additional 51,782 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Pentair by 10.6% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 651,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,605,000 after buying an additional 62,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Pentair by 6.2% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,543,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $222,086,000 after buying an additional 207,432 shares in the last quarter. 81.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP John H. Jacko sold 30,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $2,153,350.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,012.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

PNR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. lifted their target price on Pentair from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Pentair from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Pentair in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Pentair from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.73.

PNR stock opened at $68.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.17. Pentair plc has a 12-month low of $42.02 and a 12-month high of $71.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.10.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. Pentair had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $865.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Pentair’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Pentair’s payout ratio is 32.00%.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

