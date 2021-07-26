Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its stake in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,192 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,063 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Peoples Bancorp were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PEBO. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Peoples Bancorp by 3.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 14,665 shares of the bank’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,958 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 11.5% during the first quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 29.6% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 12,255 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,799 shares during the last quarter. 59.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Peoples Bancorp stock opened at $28.91 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.35 and a twelve month high of $36.75. The stock has a market cap of $567.33 million, a PE ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.93.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.14). Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 24.95% and a return on equity of 11.55%. On average, analysts predict that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.85%.

PEBO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Hovde Group upgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Peoples Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.10.

In other Peoples Bancorp news, Director George W. Broughton sold 4,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total value of $139,814.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 124,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,149,323.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp Profile

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

