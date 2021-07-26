PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.62 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $969.34 million.PerkinElmer also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $9.880-$9.880 EPS.

Separately, Wolfe Research upgraded PerkinElmer from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. PerkinElmer currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $140.42.

Shares of NYSE:PKI opened at $164.34 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.47. PerkinElmer has a one year low of $109.54 and a one year high of $164.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.11.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 24.19%. PerkinElmer’s revenue was up 100.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that PerkinElmer will post 9.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 3.37%.

In other PerkinElmer news, Director Sylvie Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total value of $777,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Andrew Okun sold 2,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total value of $345,332.70. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

