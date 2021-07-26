Pfizer (PFE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect Pfizer to post earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter. Pfizer has set its FY 2021 guidance at 3.550-3.650 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $3.55-3.65 EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 22.09%. Pfizer’s revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts expect Pfizer to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $41.68 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Pfizer has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $43.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.60. The company has a market cap of $233.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.27%.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,748 shares in the company, valued at $561,193.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pfizer stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.36.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

