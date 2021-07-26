Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 5,861 shares.The stock last traded at $11.42 and had previously closed at $11.17.
The firm has a market capitalization of $732.35 million and a P/E ratio of 19.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.
Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $43.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pharming Group will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.
Pharming Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:PHAR)
Pharming Group N.V., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.
