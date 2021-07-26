Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 5,861 shares.The stock last traded at $11.42 and had previously closed at $11.17.

The firm has a market capitalization of $732.35 million and a P/E ratio of 19.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $43.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pharming Group will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pharming Group stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) by 173.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,508 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Pharming Group were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Pharming Group N.V., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.

