Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Price Target Raised to $92.00

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $89.00 to $92.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, dropped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $89.24.

Shares of PSX stock opened at $72.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.60 billion, a PE ratio of -14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.90. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $43.27 and a one year high of $94.34.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.57 billion. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.12%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently -404.49%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,415,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,724,666,000 after purchasing an additional 506,598 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 7,551,049 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $528,120,000 after purchasing an additional 118,483 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,349,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $516,117,000 after purchasing an additional 119,454 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,251,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $428,209,000 after purchasing an additional 725,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,602,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $321,903,000 after buying an additional 536,968 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

