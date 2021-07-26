Physicians Financial Services Inc. Acquires 1,699 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Physicians Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 9.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,232 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 1.8% of Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. Eukles Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in shares of Visa by 101.8% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 345 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of V stock traded up $0.97 on Monday, reaching $249.99. The stock had a trading volume of 144,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,426,636. The firm has a market cap of $486.97 billion, a PE ratio of 51.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.99. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.23 and a 1 year high of $250.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.55.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 49.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.40%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Truist raised their price objective on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Visa from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Visa from $258.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.92.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 42,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $10,160,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 12,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.51, for a total value of $2,948,279.85. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 88,047 shares of company stock worth $20,834,001. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

