Physicians Financial Services Inc. Buys 400 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Physicians Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,129,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $513,646,000 after acquiring an additional 549,323 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,813,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $461,754,000 after acquiring an additional 18,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 82.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded up $0.83 on Monday, reaching $187.68. The company had a trading volume of 115,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,539,976. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $125.43 and a 52-week high of $197.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $188.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.28% and a net margin of 40.12%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.34%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TXN. Citigroup raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.88.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

