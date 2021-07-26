Physicians Financial Services Inc. Raises Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Physicians Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,030 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. PayPal comprises approximately 1.1% of Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,621,726,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in PayPal by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,454,842 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,781,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639,951 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in PayPal by 3,435.8% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,509,795 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $366,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467,095 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in PayPal by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,814,907 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $683,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,250 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in PayPal by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,234,494 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $542,625,000 after acquiring an additional 969,254 shares during the period. 78.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PayPal alerts:

PYPL has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $322.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $318.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $308.00.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.77, for a total value of $2,677,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 258,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,205,156.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total transaction of $460,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,042 shares of company stock valued at $14,291,699. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $1.96 during trading on Monday, reaching $306.57. 201,376 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,845,777. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.08 and a 12 month high of $309.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $278.30. The stock has a market cap of $360.14 billion, a PE ratio of 70.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 20.21%. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Featured Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.