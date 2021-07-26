Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Shares Acquired by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 4,012.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,261,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,230,437 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $22,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DOC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 153.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 229,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,313,000 after purchasing an additional 138,703 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 121,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 13,294 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 209,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after acquiring an additional 5,696 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,458,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,754,000 after acquiring an additional 34,545 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,545,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,530,000 after acquiring an additional 182,277 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DOC shares. Robert W. Baird cut Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Physicians Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.25.

Shares of DOC opened at $18.86 on Monday. Physicians Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $16.48 and a twelve month high of $20.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.62. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.84, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.94.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $113.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.59 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 2.53%. Physicians Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.62%.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

