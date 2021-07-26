Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) Research Coverage Started at DA Davidson

DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) in a report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $85.00 price objective on the mineral exploration company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Piedmont Lithium from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Clarkson Capital started coverage on Piedmont Lithium in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a buy rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Piedmont Lithium from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Piedmont Lithium from $39.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Piedmont Lithium from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $78.00.

PLL opened at $52.32 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.78. The company has a market cap of $823.83 million, a P/E ratio of -76.94 and a beta of 0.37. Piedmont Lithium has a 1 year low of $5.80 and a 1 year high of $88.97.

In other news, EVP Patrick Brindle sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.33, for a total value of $1,486,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Keith D. Phillips sold 22,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total value of $1,664,832.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLL. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,930,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,207,000. Axel Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,949,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 479.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 98,031 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $6,812,000 after acquiring an additional 81,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 25.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 242,000 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $16,817,000 after acquiring an additional 49,800 shares during the last quarter. 19.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Piedmont Lithium Company Profile

Piedmont Lithium Inc engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Piedmont lithium project covering a landholding of 2,322 acres in the North Carolina, the United States. It also owns a 61-acre property in Kings Mountain, North Carolina.

