Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 556,300 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 7,383,114 shares.The stock last traded at $89.53 and had previously closed at $97.31.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. lowered their price target on Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 27th. China Renaissance Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Pinduoduo in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $110.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.17 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.76.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($1.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.84). Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 13.24% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Pinduoduo Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 99.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinduoduo during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Pinduoduo during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 400.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pinduoduo during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.52% of the company’s stock.

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

