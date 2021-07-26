Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. Provides a full range of banking, investment, trust, mortgage and insurance products and services designed for businesses and their owners and individuals interested in a comprehensive relationship with their financial institution. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $88.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.03. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 52 week low of $32.80 and a 52 week high of $96.52.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $331.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.54 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 34.35% and a return on equity of 10.35%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PNFP. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 259.7% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,083,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,083,000 after purchasing an additional 782,474 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,333,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 877.5% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 603,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,848,000 after purchasing an additional 541,516 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 387.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 597,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,959,000 after purchasing an additional 474,735 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 26.3% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,911,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,511,000 after purchasing an additional 398,118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

