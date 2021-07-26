Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) PT Raised to $218.00

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $216.00 to $218.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PXD. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and set a $177.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wolfe Research reiterated a peer perform rating and set a $167.00 target price (down previously from $188.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $207.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $187.72.

PXD opened at $141.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $157.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.79. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $76.58 and a fifty-two week high of $175.37.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a positive return on equity of 4.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.59%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 82.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 199 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

