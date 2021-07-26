Piper Sandler Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Continental Resources in a research note issued on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now expects that the oil and natural gas company will earn $0.59 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.39. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Continental Resources’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.28 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.02 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CLR. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded Continental Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. MKM Partners upgraded Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet raised Continental Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Continental Resources from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Continental Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.58.

CLR stock opened at $34.39 on Monday. Continental Resources has a 1-year low of $11.09 and a 1-year high of $40.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of -81.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 3.33.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.25. Continental Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Continental Resources’s payout ratio is currently -37.61%.

In other news, SVP Pat Bent sold 7,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total value of $216,684.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ellis L. Mccain sold 27,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total value of $835,661.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the first quarter worth about $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Continental Resources by 200.5% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,199 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Continental Resources by 277.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Continental Resources by 39.0% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,515 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. 13.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

