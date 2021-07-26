Piper Sandler Cuts Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Price Target to $32.00

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Seres Therapeutics from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Seres Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Chardan Capital started coverage on Seres Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Seres Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.29.

NASDAQ:MCRB opened at $7.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $677.49 million, a PE ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 3.93. Seres Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.67 and a one year high of $38.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.65. The company has a current ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.06). Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 94.99% and a negative net margin of 340.59%. The business had revenue of $5.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Seres Therapeutics will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCRB. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 142,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,932,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. 98.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, an oral microbiome therapeutic candidate that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

