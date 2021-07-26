Piper Sandler Increases Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Price Target to $185.00

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) had its target price lifted by Piper Sandler from $143.00 to $185.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CROX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crocs from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Crocs from $91.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Crocs from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Crocs from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Crocs from $95.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $127.40.

Get Crocs alerts:

Shares of Crocs stock opened at $131.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.84. Crocs has a 12 month low of $35.14 and a 12 month high of $136.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.06.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.61. Crocs had a return on equity of 126.41% and a net margin of 35.35%. The firm had revenue of $640.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Crocs will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Doreen A. Wright sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.70, for a total transaction of $53,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,329 shares in the company, valued at $6,117,004.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ian Bickley sold 10,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $1,000,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 119,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,984,898.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,188 shares of company stock valued at $8,894,394. Corporate insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Crocs during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Crocs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Crocs during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Crocs by 54.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

See Also: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.