Piper Sandler Raises Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target to $85.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price objective raised by Piper Sandler from $83.00 to $85.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

SNAP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. boosted their price target on Snap from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Snap from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on Snap from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Snap from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Snap in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Snap has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $73.58.

Get Snap alerts:

SNAP opened at $77.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.49 billion, a PE ratio of -152.88 and a beta of 1.27. Snap has a 1 year low of $20.61 and a 1 year high of $79.18. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.87.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $982.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.57 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 35.69% and a negative net margin of 22.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Snap will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Snap news, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 213,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $14,937,016.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,996,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,870,550,703.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 8,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.70, for a total value of $515,033.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 252,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,840,651.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,007,758 shares of company stock worth $189,774,895.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNAP. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Snap in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 52.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Snap

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

Featured Story: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.