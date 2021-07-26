Piper Sandler Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG)

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by Piper Sandler in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $14.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 87.67% from the stock’s current price. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Heritage Insurance’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Shares of Heritage Insurance stock traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $7.46. 146,366 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,287. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.66 million, a PE ratio of -57.38 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.45. Heritage Insurance has a 52-week low of $7.32 and a 52-week high of $14.05.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $147.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.08 million. Heritage Insurance had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a negative return on equity of 0.78%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Heritage Insurance will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 424,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,700,000 after acquiring an additional 41,687 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 165,513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 3,439 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,836 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 4,998 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 247,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 30,685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, and rental property insurance in Alabama, Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; and commercial residential insurance in Florida, New Jersey, and New York, as well as residential wind-only property and multi-peril property insurance.

