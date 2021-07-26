Piper Sandler Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG)

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by Piper Sandler in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $14.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 87.67% from the stock’s current price. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Heritage Insurance’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS.
Shares of Heritage Insurance stock traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $7.46. 146,366 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,287. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.66 million, a PE ratio of -57.38 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.45. Heritage Insurance has a 52-week low of $7.32 and a 52-week high of $14.05.
Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $147.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.08 million. Heritage Insurance had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a negative return on equity of 0.78%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Heritage Insurance will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Heritage Insurance Company Profile
Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, and rental property insurance in Alabama, Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; and commercial residential insurance in Florida, New Jersey, and New York, as well as residential wind-only property and multi-peril property insurance.
Further Reading: Liquidity
Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.