Piper Sandler Weighs in on Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:STXB)

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Spirit of Texas Bancshares in a research report issued on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.58. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Spirit of Texas Bancshares’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.52 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on STXB. Zacks Investment Research cut Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Stephens upgraded Spirit of Texas Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

STXB opened at $23.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Spirit of Texas Bancshares has a 52-week low of $10.45 and a 52-week high of $24.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.07 million, a PE ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.13.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.17. Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 28.37%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 151,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 11,163 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $201,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 7.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 101,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 7,074 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 76.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 155.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 6,577 shares in the last quarter. 36.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Spirit of Texas Bancshares news, CEO Dean O. Bass sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $46,220.00. Also, Director Thomas Jr. Jones sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total value of $193,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,322 shares of company stock worth $1,928,253 over the last 90 days. 25.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Spirit of Texas Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.89%.

About Spirit of Texas Bancshares

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Spirit of Texas Bank SSB that provides various commercial and retail banking services. It offers checking, money market, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and industrial loans; 1-4 single family residential real estate loans; construction, land, and development loans; commercial real estate loans, such as owner and nonowner-occupied commercial real estate loans, multifamily loans, and farmland loans; consumer loans and leases; and municipal and other loans.

