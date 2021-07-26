PLDT (NYSE:PHI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $24.81

PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $24.81 and last traded at $24.81, with a volume of 252 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.90.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised PLDT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.27.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PLDT during the 1st quarter valued at about $17,706,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of PLDT by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 379,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,936,000 after buying an additional 39,008 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of PLDT by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 293,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,679,000 after buying an additional 37,137 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PLDT during the 1st quarter valued at about $819,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PLDT by 115.1% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 36,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 19,561 shares in the last quarter.
PLDT Company Profile (NYSE:PHI)
PLDT Inc operates as a integrated telecommunications company in the Philippines. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The company offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and intelligent data processing and implementation, and data analytics insight generation services, as well as business infrastructure and solutions.
