PLDT (NYSE:PHI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $24.81

PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $24.81 and last traded at $24.81, with a volume of 252 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.90.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised PLDT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.27.

PLDT (NYSE:PHI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter. PLDT had a return on equity of 24.18% and a net margin of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $992.03 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PLDT Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PLDT during the 1st quarter valued at about $17,706,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of PLDT by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 379,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,936,000 after buying an additional 39,008 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of PLDT by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 293,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,679,000 after buying an additional 37,137 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PLDT during the 1st quarter valued at about $819,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PLDT by 115.1% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 36,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 19,561 shares in the last quarter.

PLDT Company Profile (NYSE:PHI)

PLDT Inc operates as a integrated telecommunications company in the Philippines. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The company offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and intelligent data processing and implementation, and data analytics insight generation services, as well as business infrastructure and solutions.

