Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Shares Sold by Man Group plc

Man Group plc lowered its holdings in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) by 47.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,482 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 36,994 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Plexus were worth $3,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Plexus by 122.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Plexus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Plexus by 439.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Plexus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Plexus by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.
PLXS stock opened at $86.35 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.32. Plexus Corp. has a 12-month low of $64.35 and a 12-month high of $101.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.20.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PLXS shares. Sidoti upgraded shares of Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Loop Capital raised their price target on Plexus from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Raymond James set a $85.73 price target on Plexus and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Plexus from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Plexus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.79.
In related news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,500 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,799,072. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 2,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.23, for a total value of $193,545.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,420,344.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,576 shares of company stock valued at $716,235 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.
Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.
