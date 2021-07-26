Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Shares Sold by Man Group plc

Man Group plc lowered its holdings in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) by 47.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,482 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 36,994 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Plexus were worth $3,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Plexus by 122.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Plexus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Plexus by 439.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Plexus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Plexus by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

PLXS stock opened at $86.35 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.32. Plexus Corp. has a 12-month low of $64.35 and a 12-month high of $101.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.20.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22. Plexus had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The company had revenue of $814.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Plexus Corp. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PLXS shares. Sidoti upgraded shares of Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Loop Capital raised their price target on Plexus from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Raymond James set a $85.73 price target on Plexus and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Plexus from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Plexus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.79.

In related news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,500 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,799,072. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 2,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.23, for a total value of $193,545.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,420,344.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,576 shares of company stock valued at $716,235 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

