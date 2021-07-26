Plian (PI) Market Cap Hits $5.67 Million

Plian (CURRENCY:PI) traded up 9.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 26th. Plian has a market capitalization of $5.67 million and $88,665.00 worth of Plian was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Plian has traded up 13.6% against the US dollar. One Plian coin can currently be bought for $0.0068 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002540 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.67 or 0.00049957 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002800 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00015629 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002543 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $332.56 or 0.00844595 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00005944 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.03 or 0.00083876 BTC.

Plian Coin Profile

Plian is a coin. Its launch date was March 29th, 2019. Plian’s total supply is 1,561,546,868 coins and its circulating supply is 831,214,354 coins. Plian’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org

According to CryptoCompare, “PCHAIN is a native multi-chain system supporting EVM with original PDBFT algorithm, unified knowledge graph and smart data Oracle mechanism. PCHAIN is committed to support non-native Token smart contract calls and solve problems like improving blockchain performance, smart contracts loop not closed, rely on external data. It aims to make large-scale industrial applications of blockchain smart contracts possible. “

Plian Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Plian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Plian should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Plian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

