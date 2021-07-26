Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reduced its position in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,931,793 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 480,901 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.05% of Plug Power worth $176,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Plug Power by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,683,822 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $57,099,000 after acquiring an additional 93,535 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Plug Power by 2.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,680,642 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $60,235,000 after acquiring an additional 33,963 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the first quarter valued at about $2,749,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Plug Power by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 289,219 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,807,000 after acquiring an additional 95,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the first quarter valued at about $3,527,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on PLUG shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.54 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.26.

In other news, insider Sanjay K. Shrestha sold 5,700 shares of Plug Power stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total value of $162,051.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

PLUG stock opened at $26.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 26.57, a quick ratio of 25.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Plug Power Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.07 and a twelve month high of $75.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a PE ratio of -19.43 and a beta of 1.40.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 21st. The electronics maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $72.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

About Plug Power

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, and fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, as well as related hydrogen and green hydrogen generation, storage, and dispensing infrastructure.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.