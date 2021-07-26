Point72 Asset Management L.P. Acquires New Position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 224,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,263,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Discovery during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Discovery by 74.2% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Discovery during the first quarter worth about $39,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Discovery by 76.7% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discovery during the first quarter worth about $49,000. 57.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DISCK stock opened at $26.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.34 and a fifty-two week high of $66.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.61. The company has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 1.41.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter. Discovery had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 14.44%.

DISCK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Discovery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet lowered Discovery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Discovery from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

