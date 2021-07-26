Point72 Asset Management L.P. Makes New Investment in Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 248,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,918,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Annexon by 39.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,000,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,699,000 after buying an additional 563,700 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Annexon by 16.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,898,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,688,000 after buying an additional 410,988 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Annexon by 27.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,447,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,289,000 after buying an additional 311,677 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Annexon in the first quarter worth about $7,925,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Annexon by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,205,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,174,000 after buying an additional 251,093 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Annexon alerts:

Shares of ANNX opened at $21.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $803.44 million and a P/E ratio of -0.68. Annexon, Inc. has a one year low of $15.33 and a one year high of $38.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.54.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.03). On average, equities research analysts expect that Annexon, Inc. will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Annexon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

In other news, CEO Douglas Love sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.31, for a total transaction of $83,662.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,662.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer Lew sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total value of $77,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at $122,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,250 shares of company stock worth $483,853. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Annexon Profile

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune and neurodegenerative diseases. It focuses on the treatment of body, brain, and eye disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Annexon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annexon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.