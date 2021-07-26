Point72 Asset Management L.P. Reduces Holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 59.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 120,159 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.08% of Dolby Laboratories worth $7,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 29.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,553 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,844 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 379.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,086,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $107,230,000 after buying an additional 859,666 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,437,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 49,595 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,816,000 after buying an additional 15,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 0.5% in the first quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 45,710 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Lewis Chew sold 30,918 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.67, for a total value of $2,988,843.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.37, for a total value of $2,927,142.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,832 shares of company stock valued at $8,849,313. Corporate insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DLB opened at $97.92 on Monday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.45 and a 12-month high of $104.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.19, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.22.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $319.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.29 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 24.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is 38.26%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

