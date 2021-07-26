Point72 Asset Management L.P. Trims Position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 73.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,639 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 185,961 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.08% of Universal Health Services worth $8,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UHS. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services in the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Universal Health Services by 29.8% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 558 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Universal Health Services by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 623 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 85.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 3,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.88, for a total transaction of $570,520.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $557,582.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Elliot J. Md Mba Sussman sold 2,553 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.88, for a total value of $403,067.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,184,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,818 shares of company stock worth $2,109,518. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

UHS opened at $152.67 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $154.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.20. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.47 and a 12-month high of $162.51.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.17. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.19%.

UHS has been the subject of several research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Mizuho upped their target price on Universal Health Services from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Universal Health Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Universal Health Services in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Universal Health Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.18.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

