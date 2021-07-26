Polaris (PII) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Polaris (NYSE:PII) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.23 per share for the quarter. Polaris has set its FY21 guidance at $9.00-9.25 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance at 9.000-9.250 EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 63.13% and a net margin of 3.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Polaris to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:PII opened at $134.22 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.74 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $131.43. Polaris has a 1 year low of $86.67 and a 1 year high of $147.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 31st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.56%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PII. Citigroup cut shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Polaris from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Polaris from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Polaris in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Polaris from $127.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.82.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

