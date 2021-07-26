PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.900-$1.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.46 billion-$4.53 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.43 billion.PPG Industries also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $7.400-$7.600 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on PPG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Argus upped their target price on PPG Industries from $157.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on PPG Industries from $197.00 to $189.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Societe Generale lifted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $168.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $173.75.

NYSE PPG opened at $162.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $38.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.13. PPG Industries has a twelve month low of $105.94 and a twelve month high of $182.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $173.16.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.25). PPG Industries had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is presently 37.89%.

In other news, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 22,851 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.78, for a total transaction of $4,085,301.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at $4,965,078.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

