Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Given a C$70.00 Price Target by Evercore ISI Analysts

Evercore ISI set a C$70.00 target price on Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) in a research note released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PD. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Precision Drilling from C$62.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$40.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Precision Drilling to C$55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Evercore increased their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Precision Drilling currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$51.22.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

TSE:PD opened at C$41.56 on Friday. Precision Drilling has a twelve month low of C$15.80 and a twelve month high of C$54.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$45.04. The firm has a market cap of C$552.91 million and a P/E ratio of -3.75.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported C($2.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($2.83) by C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$236.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$233.25 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Precision Drilling will post -4.5100005 EPS for the current year.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

Recommended Story: Overweight

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.