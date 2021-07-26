PRIA Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1,455.00 (PRIA)

PRIA (CURRENCY:PRIA) traded up 12.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 26th. PRIA has a market capitalization of $265,008.22 and approximately $1,455.00 worth of PRIA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PRIA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.82 or 0.00009922 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PRIA has traded up 45.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002597 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049987 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002831 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00016058 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002600 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $331.80 or 0.00861616 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00006118 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.53 or 0.00084474 BTC.

PRIA Coin Profile

PRIA (CRYPTO:PRIA) is a coin. PRIA’s official Twitter account is @defi_labs_ . The official website for PRIA is pria.eth.link

According to CryptoCompare, “PRIA is an ERC20 token that is exploring beyond the concepts of hyper-deflation. As such, PRIA follows an unprecedented ultra-deflationary monetary policy that is fully automated. Macro contractions and expansions are fully dictated by the smart contract and trading volume. This monetary policy seeks to create an environment where inflation arbitrage is made accessible to all market participants. “

Buying and Selling PRIA

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PRIA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PRIA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

