Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 591,858 Shares of The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) by 73.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,392,793 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 591,858 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in The Aaron’s were worth $35,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Aaron’s by 424.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Aaron’s by 57.3% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of The Aaron’s in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Aaron’s by 188.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of The Aaron’s by 19.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. 90.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Aaron’s news, Director John W. Robinson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $1,251,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 399,504 shares in the company, valued at $14,282,268. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut The Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Aaron’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.30.

AAN opened at $27.29 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $932.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04. The Aaron’s Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.20 and a 12 month high of $37.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.12.

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $481.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.63 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. This is a positive change from The Aaron’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The Aaron’s’s payout ratio is 13.25%.

The Aaron’s Company Profile

The Aarons Company Inc provides lease-to-own and purchase solutions. The company engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, home appliances, electronics, and accessories through its approximately 1,300 Company-operated and franchised stores in the United States and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform.

