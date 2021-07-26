Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $33.81 Million Holdings in Professional Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHD)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its position in shares of Professional Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHD) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,840,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,618 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.13% of Professional worth $33,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Professional by 14.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 619,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,375,000 after buying an additional 77,294 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Professional by 7.8% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 199,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,663,000 after buying an additional 14,451 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Professional by 38.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,340,000 after buying an additional 50,076 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Professional by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 142,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after buying an additional 25,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Professional by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 118,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Carlos M. Garcia sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total value of $85,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,541.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Carlos M. Garcia sold 4,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $82,316.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,619.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,468 shares of company stock valued at $593,651. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PFHD opened at $19.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.21 million, a P/E ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 0.05. Professional Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $19.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.20.

Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $19.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.82 million. Professional had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 17.48%. As a group, analysts predict that Professional Holding Corp. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PFHD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Professional from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Professional from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Professional in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Professional from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.10.

Professional Holding Corp., operates primarily through its subsidiary, Professional Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, other professionals, entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as IRAs and certificates of deposit.

