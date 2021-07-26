Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $38.03 Million Stock Position in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) by 272.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 535,189 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 391,351 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Brinker International were worth $38,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,886,695 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $631,491,000 after purchasing an additional 29,394 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,437,483 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $102,148,000 after purchasing an additional 534,823 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 930,135 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $52,618,000 after purchasing an additional 61,079 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Brinker International by 9.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 822,056 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $58,415,000 after buying an additional 71,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Brinker International by 10.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 660,023 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,901,000 after buying an additional 60,834 shares in the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EAT. Stephens reduced their price objective on Brinker International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Wedbush began coverage on Brinker International in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Brinker International from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Brinker International from $62.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Brinker International from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Brinker International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.10.

NYSE EAT opened at $56.63 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.90. Brinker International, Inc. has a one year low of $25.01 and a one year high of $78.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 2,832.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.80.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 0.26%. The business had revenue of $828.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $837.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Brinker International news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 102,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total value of $7,266,555.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 338,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,920,120.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 1,529 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.48, for a total value of $97,060.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,189.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,303 shares of company stock valued at $9,903,460 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

