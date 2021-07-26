Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Raises Holdings in Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,423,400 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 9.93% of Equity Bancshares worth $39,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Equity Bancshares by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,195,066 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,745,000 after acquiring an additional 54,436 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Equity Bancshares by 314.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,853 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 32,508 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Equity Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $676,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Equity Bancshares by 175.6% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,763 shares of the bank’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 18,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Equity Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $501,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

EQBK opened at $30.12 on Monday. Equity Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.75 and a 12 month high of $33.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $431.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.47. Equity Bancshares had a positive return on equity of 11.94% and a negative net margin of 26.20%. Analysts predict that Equity Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Equity Bancshares Company Profile

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of banking, mortgage banking, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loans, as well as letters of credit and other loan products to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

