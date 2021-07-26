Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 37,505 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 597,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 37,505 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Ventas were worth $31,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ventas in the 4th quarter worth about $200,655,000. Camber Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Ventas in the 1st quarter worth about $48,006,000. Aew Capital Management L P raised its stake in Ventas by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 2,182,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,425,000 after purchasing an additional 672,800 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Ventas by 3,980.6% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 578,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,360,000 after purchasing an additional 564,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Ventas in the 1st quarter worth about $26,891,000. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ventas alerts:

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total transaction of $1,023,463.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,994,510.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ventas stock opened at $59.85 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $22.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -239.40, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.45. Ventas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.19 and a 1 year high of $61.09.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $910.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.37 million. Ventas had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.22%.

Several analysts have weighed in on VTR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ventas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Ventas from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Bank of America cut shares of Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays upgraded shares of Ventas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $53.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

Recommended Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.