Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Primo Water Corporation provides home and office bottled water delivery and water filtration services. It offers water dispensers, purified bottled water and self-service refill drinking water principally in the U.S. and Canada. Primo Water Corporation, formerly known as Cott Corporation, is based in TAMPA, FL. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PRMW. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Primo Water in a research note on Friday, June 11th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Primo Water from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Primo Water from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Primo Water from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Primo Water currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.29.

Shares of PRMW stock opened at $16.96 on Thursday. Primo Water has a 12-month low of $12.39 and a 12-month high of $17.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -18.84 and a beta of 1.31.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $478.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.55 million. On average, analysts predict that Primo Water will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.27%.

In related news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 348,786 shares of Primo Water stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total transaction of $6,096,779.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,568,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,418,988.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 61,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $1,081,996.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,568,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,591,533.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,035,537 shares of company stock worth $17,973,424. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRMW. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primo Water in the 1st quarter worth approximately $170,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primo Water in the 1st quarter worth approximately $182,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Primo Water by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Primo Water by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 11,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Primo Water by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 13,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America, Europe, and Israel. The company offers bottled water, purified and spring bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, and coffee; and water dispensers and filtration equipment.

