Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 170,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.61% of Proto Labs worth $20,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Proto Labs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,608,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Proto Labs by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,976,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $240,640,000 after purchasing an additional 385,843 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Proto Labs by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,957,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,376,000 after purchasing an additional 367,009 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 307.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 265,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,351,000 after buying an additional 200,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new stake in shares of Proto Labs in the first quarter valued at $15,080,000.

Several brokerages have commented on PRLB. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Proto Labs from $235.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Proto Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Proto Labs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Proto Labs presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.50.

Shares of PRLB opened at $86.27 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 57.13 and a beta of 1.65. Proto Labs, Inc. has a one year low of $82.16 and a one year high of $286.57.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.02). Proto Labs had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $116.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

