Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) Receives $17.60 Average Price Target from Analysts

Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.60.

PRVB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Sunday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Provention Bio from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRVB. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its position in Provention Bio by 31.8% during the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 3,109,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,638,000 after acquiring an additional 750,192 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Provention Bio by 13.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,463,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,840,000 after acquiring an additional 537,620 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Provention Bio by 366.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 340,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,573,000 after acquiring an additional 267,517 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new position in Provention Bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,493,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Provention Bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,408,000. 37.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRVB stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,037,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,963,614. The company has a market capitalization of $387.25 million, a PE ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 3.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.71. Provention Bio has a fifty-two week low of $5.59 and a fifty-two week high of $20.05.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.04). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Provention Bio will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

Provention Bio Company Profile

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, an oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

